Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Acura recalls 360K SUVs because tail lights can go dark

1 Comment
DETROIT

Honda's luxury brand Acura is recalling more than 360,000 SUVs worldwide because water can get into the tail lights and make them go dark.

The recall is mostly in North America and covers the MDX from the 2014 through 2019 model years.

The company says that due to a manufacturing problem, water can get into the light assemblies through some seals and cause electrical problems. That can knock out lights in the tailgate and some interior lighting. Acura says it hasn't received any reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the seals, and if necessary install new light assemblies and wiring.

Owners will be notified early next month.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

And we're supposed to trust these guys with automated cars, they can't even keep a taillight working.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Families

Great Ideas Put To Work: 4 Japan-Based Momtrepreneurs Tell Us How It All Started

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

Check out these costumes from Kyoto University’s cosplay-themed graduation

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Next Best Thing To Sakura, Chichibu’s Shibazakura, Is Coming Up Soon!

Savvy Tokyo