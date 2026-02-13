 Japan Today
Ad giant Dentsu logs record ¥327.6 bil net loss in 2025

TOKYO

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc on Friday logged a record net loss of 327.60 billion yen ($2.13 billion) for the year to December 2025 on the poor performance of its overseas businesses, staying in the red for the third straight year.

The net loss greatly exceeded the 52.90 billion yen loss previously forecast, due to an impairment loss of 310.1 billion yen related to its overseas operations, the company said. It paid no dividend for the first time.

Dentsu Group said Deputy Global Chief Operations Officer Takeshi Sano, 55, will replace Hiroshi Igarashi, 65, as president and global chief executive officer, effective March 27.

For the current year through December, Dentsu Group expects to return to the black, estimating 69.70 billion yen in net profit. The company said the possibility of booking an additional impairment loss in 2026 was minimal, adding it included the roughly 30 billion yen sale of its former headquarters in its forecast.

Dentsu Group said it is considering downsizing, withdrawing from and selling part of its global business, and cutting its 3,400-strong workforce by 2,100 people. It also plans to disclose its strategy for "accelerating transformation" early this fiscal year.

