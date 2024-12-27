Aeon Bank receives business improvement order for inadequate anti-money laundering measures

The Financial Services Agency has issued an order to Aeon Bank to improve its business practices after it judged the bank’s measures against money laundering to be inadequate.

Aeon Bank, operated by retail company Aeon Co, has around 6,800 automated teller machines at its outlets, train stations and airports across Japan, according to Kyodo News. According to its latest disclosure report, the bank has about 4.62 trillion yen in deposits in 8.62 million accounts.

The Financial Services Agency has requested a review of Aeon Bank’s risk management system.

In 2021, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, which reviews the efforts of each country to combat money-laundering, pointed out that measures taken by regional banks and other institutions in Japan are insufficient.

