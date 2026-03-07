Aeon opens 1st Food Style store in Tokyo amid intensifying competition

Aeon Co opened the first of its new Food Style brand of supermarkets in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Saturday, as the retail giant reorganizes its grocery business in response to intensifying competition.

Aeon, Japan's largest retail group, plans to convert all its existing Daiei and Peacock Store outlets into Food Style supermarkets, offering an expanded lineup of prepared foods and other ready-to-eat items for families and dual-income households.

The first outlet, Food Style Mita, is a revamped Peacock Store location, offering a wider selection of deli items, including bento boxes, sushi and pizza.

In the greater Tokyo area, Aeon is set to switch all Daiei-branded stores to Food Style by 2030. The move will effectively retire the Daiei name, which has been used for around 70 years since the chain's founding and even after its acquisition by Aeon.

Aeon also aims to rebrand 80 percent of Daiei-based stores in the Kinki region, centered on western Japan's business hub of Osaka, by around the same time, and expects the reorganization to cut costs by about 4 billion yen. The region is Daiei's birthplace.

