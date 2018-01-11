Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Aeon sees profit boost from price cuts, restructuring

0 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, notched up its highest third-quarter profit in four years as price cuts brought in more customers, while restructuring efforts at its struggling general merchandising stores also bore fruit.

Aeon has continued to cut prices as Japan's supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores battle it out to attract shoppers in a market where demand is weak. Some other firms have moved to raise prices to cope with cost pressures, including a tight labor market.

"With consumers' thrifty habits continuing, goods that have had price reductions are performing well," said Kaori Miyake, Aeon's head of communication.

Aeon's operating profit for the three months ended November was 17.8 billion yen ($159.86 million), versus 13 billion a year ago, calculations based on nine-month results show.

It beat an average estimate of 13.8 billion yen from 2 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Earnings were supported by sales of Aeon's own brand Topvalu products, which grew in double digits following widespread price cuts last year, the company said.

Soichi Okazaki, president of Aeon Retail, said there were signs that Japan's economy was improving, pointing to strong year-end sales and tourist demand at department stores. But he also said: "We are competing on price."

While Japanese corporate profits are near an all-time high, consumption has remained weak with households sitting on cash amid uncertainty over the economic outlook.

Aeon is taking measures such as redesigning and rebranding to boost traffic at its general merchandising stores which have lost customers to discount stores and specialists in products such as clothing and electronics.

The retailer maintained its forecast for a record high operating profit of 200 billion yen for the year to February. It is targeting 340 billion yen in operating profit for the year ending February 2021.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Careers

5 Female Coworkers You Will Meet In Japan (And How To Deal With Them)

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Handa Floats Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Dharma Tongues: How Buddha Shaped the Japanese Language

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo