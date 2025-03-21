 Japan Today
Image: Nissan Motor Co
business

Ailing Nissan announces top executive positions to be cut by 20%

TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co will simplify its top management structure and cut positions by 20 percent for efficient decision-making as part of its turnaround efforts.

The changes, to be introduced on April 1 when its new CEO Ivan Espinosa will take over, will create "a streamlined and borderless organization," the Japanese automaker said in a press release.

Nissan said earlier this month it will replace CEO Makoto Uchida with Chief Planning Officer Espinosa, as the ailing automaker seeks to revive its business under new leadership after the collapse of merger talks with Honda Motor Co.

The automaker has seen its profit plummet more than 90 percent in the nine months through December due to sluggish sales in its major markets, the United States and China.

Under the organizational changes, Nissan's top management will transition to what it calls a "single-layer" framework, with all corporate officers assuming the "corporate executive" title.

The move will see 42 positions reduced to 33, according to the company.

While simplifying the management structure, Nissan also said it will empower regions and establish clear roles and responsibilities within the organization.

