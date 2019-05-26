Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Air New Zealand's new Boeing jets will replace the airline's ageing Boeing 777-200s like this one at the Los Angeles International Airport Photo: AFP/File
business

Air New Zealand orders eight Boeing long-haul jets

0 Comments
By Daniel SLIM
WELLINGTON

Air New Zealand said Monday it had ordered eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft in what it described as a "multi-billion dollar investment".

It said the first of the wide-bodied, long-range aircraft would be delivered from 2022-27, replacing the airline's ageing complement of eight 777-200 jets.

Air New Zealand said it had secured a "significant discount" on the $US2.7 billion list price of the eight new aircraft but would not be publicly releasing how much it was paying.

Chief executive Christopher Luxon said the 787-10 was "perfect" for the airline's Pacific Rim focus.

"In connecting New Zealand with the world, we naturally offer a high proportion of long-haul flights, and these state-of-the-art aircraft will ensure we continue to operate one of the world's youngest and most efficient jet fleets," he said.

The airline is believed to have selected the 787-10 over the Airbus A350XWB.

The new aircraft will be powered by General Electric engines, rather than the Rolls Royce Trent ones used in Air NZ's existing fleet of 787-9s, which have experienced maintenance issues.

Luxon said Air New Zealand had purchased options to increase the order from eight to up to 20 aircraft if required.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo