Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Airbnb plans to announce major changes to its app as the home-sharing platform hopes to ride a global rebound in travel Photo: AFP
business

Airbnb says record bookings signal travel rebound

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Bookings on Airbnb hit a new high in this year's first quarter, the home rental platform reported Tuesday, in a fresh signal that travel demand stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic is being unleashed.

Despite the Omicron surge and a persistent level of infections, Airbnb bookings for lodging and travel "experiences" topped 102 million in the first three months of this year, setting a new quarterly record, the company said in an earnings release.

"Guests are booking more than ever before," Airbnb told shareholders in a letter. "Looking ahead, we see strong sustained pent-up demand."

Revenue in the first quarter was $1.5 billion, up 70 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said, adding that its quarterly loss shrank to $19 million from a loss of $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

The San Francisco-based company's earnings reflect an ongoing recovery in the travel industry and show that Airbnb is gaining share in the market, Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said in an investment note.

"Airbnb exceeded expectations on almost every line item, with strong bookings trends for the summer and balance of the year," Sebastian told investors.

"Looking further ahead, travel recovery in urban areas, cross-border and (the Asia-Pacific region) should fuel additional bookings growth."

The company said that trends of people booking stays away from urban areas and staying relatively close to home continue, but that guests are returning to cities and making cross-border trips.

The strong earnings come a week before a May 11 event at which chief executive Brian Chesky is to announce what the company bills as the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade.

"We will introduce a new Airbnb for a new world of travel," the company said in their earnings letter, adding that "with a completely new way to search, guests will be able to discover millions of unique homes they never thought to search for."

The booking platform has found traction around the globe, but is fighting various regulatory challenges in several jurisdictions.

In March, the European Union's top court ruled that the property rental platform must share booking data with regional tax authorities in Brussels.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog