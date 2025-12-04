Airbus cuts delivery target over fuselage quality issue

Aircraft maker Airbus said Wednesday it had lowered its 2025 target for deliveries because of fuselage panel quality issues at its flagship model, the A320.

Airbus said it now expects full-year 2025 commercial aircraft deliveries to total 790, down from an initial target of 820, a drop of 3.7 percent.

It did not say whether 2026 deliveries would also be affected by the problem which it said stemmed from "a recent supplier quality issue on fuselage panels impacting its A320 Family delivery flow".

Airbus had warned Tuesday that up to 628 of its popular A320 planes worldwide may need to be inspected for the metal plate "quality issue".

In a message to AFP, the European aircraft manufacturer said the figure represented the "total number of potentially impacted aircraft" but "it doesn't mean all these aircraft are necessarily impacted".

It added that the number of planes earmarked for checks was "reducing day by day as inspections progress to identify those needing a specific action to be taken".

On Monday, Airbus said it had detected the issue but asserted the problem was "contained" and affected only "a limited number of A320 metal panels".

The fuselage is the primary structure of an aircraft, forming the outer shell. Its panels are designed to be both lightweight and strong.

The issue did not affect Airbus's previous results guidance, the company said in Wednesday's statement. Adjusted EBIT -- a measure of operating performance -- is still expected to come in at around 7.0 billion euros($8.15 billion), it said.

The statement comes only days after the plane manufacturer instructed its clients to take "immediate precautionary action" to replace software.

The announcement raised concerns that hundreds of planes would need to be grounded for long periods.

But in the end, several leading airlines said there had been minimal or no cancellations as a result.

Airbus shares dropped sharply following the announcement, at one point on Monday slumping by more than 10 percent.

It saw a rebound in early Wednesday business, rising around 1.5 percent on the Paris bourse.

