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The Airbus A350-1000ULR is a variant of its popular A350 plane with an extra rear fuel tank allowing it to fly very long distances Image: AFP/File
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Airbus tests passenger plane that can fly 22 hours non-stop

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PARIS

Airbus said Tuesday its A350-1000ULR widebody aircraft capable of flying up to 22 hours non-stop has successfully completed a first test flight.

"The aircraft, fitted with special flight test instrumentation, flew for three hours 43 minutes reaching an altitude of slightly above 41,000 feet (12,500 meters)," the European aircraft manufacturer said in a statement.

The aircraft, marketed with the ULR designation that stands for ultra long-range, is one of 12 ordered by Australian airline Qantas to allow it to carry out non-stop flights between Sydney and London.

Airbus said it now plans to deliver the first A350-1000ULR to Qantas in April 2027. The airline had initially hoped to start the non-stop Sydney-London service in 2025.

Tuesday's test flight from Airbus's facility in the southern French city of Toulouse started two months of tests to certify modifications made from the existing three versions of the A350, including for the additional fuel tank that allows it to fly some 18,500 kilometers (11,500 miles).

The longest commercial flight currently in operation is a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to New York, which covers 15,350 kilometers in over 18 hours.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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