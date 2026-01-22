 Japan Today
Image: iStock/winhorse
business

All Lotteria fast food restaurant outlets to become Zetteria by March

0 Comments
TOKYO

Major restaurant chain Zensho Holdings, which owns hamburger chain Lotteria, plans to convert all outlets to Zetteria by the end of March.

The Lotteria name will be gone after 54 years when its first store opened in 1972.

As of the end of December, there were 106 Lotteria stores, which will be closed one after another by the end of March. The final number of Zetteria stores is expected to be approximately 280, Zensho said. 

Zensho acquired Lotteria from Lotte Holdings in 2023 and has been gradually converting them to Zetteria in order to utilize its own group's know-how in product development, manufacturing and transportation.

