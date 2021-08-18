Newsletter Signup Register / Login
All-New 2023 Nissan Z Makes World Debut
2023 Nissan Z Photo: Business Wire
business

All-new 2023 Nissan Z makes world debut

NEW YORK

Nissan has revealed the all-new 2023 Z sports car in a global broadcast from Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse, about five miles from where the original 1970 Datsun 240Z made its world debut in October 1969.

“When we introduced the Z in 1969, the Z was a revolution. Since then, for more than 50 years, Nissan has brought style, speed, reliability and so much more to millions of enthusiasts around the world,” said Ashwani Gupta, representative executive officer and chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Co Ltd.

While the six previous generations of Nissan’s iconic sports car all offered numeric designations, the long-awaited redesign will be known in the United States simply by just one letter – Z.

The 2023 Z offers a sleek, attractive exterior with a silhouette that shows respect for the original model – with a long hood and low rear stance. Inside, the driver-centric cockpit includes a 12.3-inch customizable racing-inspired meter display, available leather-appointed sports seats and 8-speaker Bose ® audio system.

All 2023 Nissan Z models are equipped with a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine and choice of 6-speed manual transmission with motorsports-inspired EXEDY ® high-performance clutch, or a new 9-speed automatic transmission with aluminum paddle shifters.

“The Z has always been an accessible sports car – always placed at the intersection of aspiration and attainability – of dreams and reality. This latest iteration is now ready to thrill Z enthusiasts, and create a whole new generation of Z fans as well, when it comes to market here in the U.S. early next year,” said Gupta.

The 2023 Z is offered in Sport and Performance grade levels and a special “Proto Spec” edition, which is limited to 240 units.

© Business Wire 2021.

