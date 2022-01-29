Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US labor regulators accuse Amazon of threatening workers to thwart efforts to form a union at a warehouse in Staten Island, NY. Photo: AFP/File
business

Amazon accused of anti-union tactics in New York

0 Comments
NEW YORK

U.S. labor authorities have filed a complaint accusing e-commerce giant Amazon of using threats and surveillance against its workers trying to organize a union at a New York City warehouse.

Amazon allegedly grilled workers about union activities at the Staten Island site, promising to address grievances in exchange for voting against representation, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) argued in its complaint filed on Thursday.

At stake is whether the workers might be the first to unionize an Amazon warehouse in the United States.

NLRB's complaint alleges the company "repeatedly broke the law by threatening, surveilling, and interrogating their Staten Island warehouse workers who are engaged in a union organizing campaign."

The board asked a judge, with a hearing set for April 5, to order Amazon to educate workers as well as managers about employee rights when it comes to unionizing.

Amazon rejected the allegations, saying they "are false and we look forward to showing that through this process."

Union literature was allegedly removed from a breakroom and "confiscated" from some employees, according to the filing.

NLRB has found that enough employees at the Staten Island warehouse have supported the union effort to justify a vote, with next steps to be discussed at a February 16 hearing.

A campaign to form what could also be the first union at an Amazon warehouse in the United States will continue next month with a rematch ballot in Bessemer, Alabama.

A closely-watched vote last year in Bessemer ended in a defeat for organizers, who accused Amazon of breaking the rules and were granted a re-do on appeal.

The NLRB will mail out ballots on February 4, with counting of the votes set for March 28.

The vote in the small town of Bessemer drew heavy media attention as it pitted supporters of the employees -- artists, Democratic and Republican lawmakers and even President Joe Biden -- against Amazon.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog