Amazon Japan hikes shipping rates by up to 50% amid rising logistic costs

Online retailer Amazon Japan KK said Wednesday it has raised its shipping rates by up to 50 percent due to rising logistic costs.

The company had charged 350 yen for products worth less than 2,000 yen per order but the fee was raised to 400 yen for products shipped to Japan's Honshu and Shikoku main islands and to 440 yen for Hokkaido, Kyushu, Okinawa and remote islands.

Express services and deliveries on specified dates were raised by between 10 percent and 50 percent.

The rate hikes will affect products directly distributed by Amazon, while free shipping services remain unchanged for orders worth 2,000 yen or more and for paid subscribers.

The company last raised shipping rates in the spring of 2016 when it stopped offering free deliveries for all its products.

The company said it made the decision after taking into account a shift in the business environment.

