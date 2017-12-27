Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Amazon Japan ordered to act against misleading 'reference prices'

0 Comments
TOKYO

Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit was ordered by the country's consumer watchdog Wednesday to take preventive measures against misleading "reference prices" on its retail site that could lead customers to wrongly conclude that the products offered are bargains.

The online shop run by Amazon Japan displayed reference prices along with substantially lower sale prices for products such as Japanese sweet sake and vehicle brake oil, making the products appear to be bargains, but the reference prices were actually higher than the products' sticker prices, according to the Consumer Affairs Agency.

The sweet sake carried a price tag of 956 yen per bottle along with a reference price of 3,780 yen between June and July, but the suggested retail price was actually 600 yen.

For the brake oil, the online shopping giant showed a reference price of 4,640 yen from September 2016 through June this year, although the manufacturer's suggested price was 3,300 yen.

The agency issued an administrative order against the Japanese arm of the U.S. online retailer to ensure it will not display such misleading prices again.

"It is regrettable that misleading representations have been found on one of Japan's largest online retail sites," an agency official said, adding, "Reference prices must be a benchmark for consumers to judge if the price is high or not."

© KYODO

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

The Holiday Dilemma: With Whom and Where To Spend them With Family

Savvy Tokyo

Japan 101: Tips and Tricks to Get You Through the Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

9 Onsen in Kansai Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Gourmet Specials on weekends only

Insight Japan Today

Food and Drink

Ponshukan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Temples

Shinnyo-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Mini Head Spa Treatment

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Health & Beauty

Saving Face: 7 Japanese Tips for Soft and Glowing Skin this Winter

Savvy Tokyo