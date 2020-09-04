Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Amazon Japan submits improvement plan to regulators

0 Comments
TOKYO

Amazon Japan has submitted a plan to the country's fair trade regulator on how it will improve practices suspected of violating anti-trust rules, the Asahi Shimbun reported on Friday.

The unit of Amazon.com Inc was raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) in 2018 on suspicion of demanding suppliers shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on the e-commerce giant's site.

The improvement plan includes a plan to refund suppliers who were pressured to pay this "cooperation money," the newspaper said.

"We continue to have cooperative and productive discussions with the JFTC," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Friday in response to the report.

"We are committed to working with our vendors to address their needs. Amazon complies with the laws and regulations in all locales in which we do business," it said.

Amazon Japan had come under regulatory scrutiny before. In a past probe, the Japan Fair Trade Commission found the firm had required suppliers that sell their products on multiple platforms to list them on Amazon Japan at the same or lower prices.

Amazon Japan agreed to drop the practice and the regulators ended the probe in 2017.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Best American-Style BBQ Restaurants in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Essential Camping Items Your Toddler Will Be Grateful For

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel