Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Amazon lays off hundreds in its Alexa division as it plows resources into AI

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Amazon is cutting hundreds of jobs in the unit that handles its popular voice assistant Alexa as it plows more resources into artificial intelligence.

In a note to employees on Friday, Daniel Rausch, Amazon’s vice president of Alexa and Fire TV, wrote that the company is eliminating certain roles because it is ditching some initiatives.

“As we continue to invent, we’re shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities, and what we know matters most to customers — which includes maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI,” Rausch wrote.

He said “several hundred” positions would be cut but did not give a more precise figure.

Seattle-based Amazon is in fierce competition with other tech companies rushing to capitalize on the generative AI craze. The company has been implementing a host of AI initiatives in the past few months, from infusing the technology into customer reviews to providing services that allow developers to build their own AI tools on its AWS cloud infrastructure.

In September, Amazon unveiled an update to Alexa that infuses it with more generative AI features.

The job cuts announced on Friday will impact employees in the U.S., Canada and India.

It follows more recent layoffs in Amazon’s gaming and music teams, and also adds to the 27,000 employees the company laid off during the later parts of last year and earlier this year. Amazon’s Alexa unit was also impacted by those cuts.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oni no Shitaburui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

How I Handle My Curly Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanbe

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: The Iconic Shibuya Gyaru

Savvy Tokyo

5 Common English Teacher Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Modern Japanese Monsters and Their Folklore Equivalents

GaijinPot Blog

Gakuen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

15 Spots in Tokyo Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Children’s Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ichibata Yakushi

GaijinPot Travel

What I Love About Fall in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog