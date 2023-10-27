Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon Results
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed, Jan. 23, 2023, at a Best Buy store in Pittsburgh. Amazon on Thursday, Oct. 26, reported strong revenue and profits from the summer months driven by growth in online sales and its advertising business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
business

Amazon reports better-than-expected revenue and profits for the third quarter

1 Comment
By HALELUYA HADERO
NEW YORK

Amazon on Thursday reported strong revenue and profits from the summer months driven by growth in online sales and its advertising business.

For the three months that ended on Sept 30, the company said it earned $143.1 billion in revenue, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. Amazon made $9.9 billion in profits, topping analysts' expectations and sending its stocks higher in after-hours trading.

In a prepared statement, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company had a strong quarter as it improved its delivery speed and its advertising business grew robustly.

Consumers have been resilient in their spending despite rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation, which has steadily eased since last year. Amazon said Thursday its retail business grew by 6% during the third quarter. It was boosted by the company's popular Prime Day sales event held in July. Revenue from another sales event held earlier this month for Prime members will be included in Amazon’s earnings for the October-December period.

Aside from the core e-commerce business, investors have been focused on the slowdown of Amazon Web Services, the company’s profitable cloud computing unit also known as AWS. The unit had propped Amazon’s earnings during a slowdown in online sales in the aftermath of the pandemic. AWS began to see lower rates of growth in the past year as companies cut costs amid high inflation and broader concerns about the economy.

Jassy said on Thursday AWS, which grew by 12%, continued to stabilize. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected growth of roughly 13%.

The report comes as Amazon is facing regulatory scrutiny on several fronts. Last month, the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states filed a landmark lawsuit against the company, alleging the e-commerce giant was abusing its position in the marketplace through anti-competitive practices that boost prices for consumers on and off its platform.

The agency, led by Big Tech critic Lina Khan, is also challenging the company’s business practices in separate lawsuit that accuses Amazon of duping consumers into enrolling in the Prime subscription program. Amazon denies both claims.

The company said it expects to earn between $160 billion and $167 billion during the fourth quarter.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

$143.1 billion in revenue, a 13% increase...........and of course their first duty will be to pay all the taxes they owe.........but have NEVER paid..........I'm joking.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 23 – 29

Savvy Tokyo

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Fun Shibuya Halloween Alternatives in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Funai Castle Ruins (Oita Castle)

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo