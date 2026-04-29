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Denise Dresser, chief revenue officer of OpenAI, second right, speaks on stage with Julia White, vice president & chief marketing officer, AWS, from left, Matt Garman, CEO of AWS, and Anthony Liguori, vice president and distinguished engineer, AWS, at a What's Next with AWS event, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
business

Amazon reports increased 1Q profits and net sales fueled by cloud computing demand

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By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK

Amazon on Wednesday reported a strong increase in profits and net sales during its fiscal first quarter, helped by surging growth in its prominent cloud computing unit.

The e-commerce and technology company said that sales in its cloud computing unit were up by 28%, the fastest increase in 15 quarters.

The number surpassed Amazon Web Services' 24% growth in the fourth quarter, which followed 20% growth in the third quarter.

Amazon reported earnings of $30.3 billion, or $2.78 per share, for the three-month period ended March 31. That compared with $17.1 billion, or $1.59 per share, in the year-ago period.

Net sales rose 17% to $181.5 billion in the quarter, compared with $155.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were expecting $1.63 per share on sales of $177.28 billion, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services reached $37.58 billion. Analysts were expecting $36.6 billion, according to FactSet.

The company offered a bullish outlook for sales for the current quarter. It said it expected net sales will be in the range of $194 billion to $199 billion.

That would mean an increase of between 16% to 19% from the year-ago quarter. Analysts were expecting $188.96 billion in the current period, according to FactSet.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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