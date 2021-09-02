Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Amazon says it's looking to hire 55,000 people

0 Comments
By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK

Amazon is going on another hiring spree.

The company said Wednesday that it plans to hire 55,000 people around the world, with about 40,000 of those roles in the U.S.

Amazon said all the open roles are for tech jobs and corporate positions. Separately, the company has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers to pack and ship online orders.

While other companies laid off workers during the pandemic, Amazon's workforce has ballooned as more people stayed home and ordered toilet paper and groceries from the shopping site. Last year alone, it hired 500,000 people.

Amazon currently employs more than 1.3 million worldwide, making it the second-largest private U.S. employer after retail rival Walmart, which is also ramping up hiring. The company said Wednesday it planned to hire 20,000 people at its Walmart and Sam's Club warehouses to fill online orders to drive lifts.

Like Walmart before it, Amazon continues to face pressure on how it treats its workers. A union push at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama failed earlier this year, but other unions and advocates still have the company in its sights. The Teamsters, one of the country’s largest unions, said in June that it would step up its efforts to unionize Amazon workers, saying that the company exploits employees by paying them low wages, pushes them to work at fast speeds and offers no job security.

Amazon said Wednesday the large number of job openings is due its growing businesses, including its cloud computing unit and its project to send satellites into space to beam internet service to earth.

The Seattle-based company said the open U.S. jobs are spread across 220 Amazon locations around the country,

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo