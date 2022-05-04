Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon's worker health care plan offers to reimburse as much as $4,000 in travel expenses if an employee has to travel far from home for an abortion. Photo: AFP
business

Amazon says it will cover travel costs for U.S. workers who need abortions

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Amazon has confirmed that it is expanding medical coverage for U.S. workers to include travel costs for abortions, as conservative-led laws look to block access in many states.

The retail colossus joins a list of companies that have made moves in reaction to states maneuvering to block women's to access abortion.

Citigroup in March said in a filing with regulators that in light of "changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states," it will provide travel benefits to "facilitate access to adequate resources."

More than 50 U.S. companies, including the online review service Yelp, clothing maker Patagonia and ride-hailing app Lyft, late last year signed on to a statement opposing a new Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Cloud computing giant Salesforce offered to relocate employees at its Texas facilities to other states after the law went into effect there.

The moves come as legal analysts believe the Supreme Court, dominated by conservatives following the nomination of three justices by former president Donald Trump, looks poised to possibly overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that held that access to abortion is a woman's constitutional right.

In December, hearing oral arguments about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, the court's conservative majority appeared inclined to not only uphold the law but to toss out Roe v Wade.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the Mississippi case by June.

The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, has said that 26 states are "certain or likely" to ban abortion if the Roe is overturned.

Amazon said it would reimburse as much as $4,000 in travel and lodging expenses for employees covered by its health care plan if they have to go more than 100 miles away to receive the treatment they need.

The list of procedures covered also included gastric bypass, mental health care, and in-patient treatment for substance abuse disorders, according to Amazon.

The coverage expands a travel cost benefit for emergency medical treatments.

Amazon also confirmed that it will no longer offer paid time off in the U.S. for workers diagnosed with COVID-19, instead letting them take off five days without pay or tap into paid sick or vacation time on the books.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo