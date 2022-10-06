Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon-Holiday Hiring
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, Oct. 6, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
business

Amazon to hire 150,000 workers in U.S. for holidays

NEW YORK

Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.

The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.

Amazon, which typically beefs up its operations during the holidays, was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year.

Amazon said Thursday that workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S. It had announced last week it would raise its average pay for its frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a move aimed towards attracting more employees in a tight labor market. The company also said it would make changes so employees can get paid more frequently than one or twice a month.

