Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon Vice President Marty Mallick (L) and Hyundai Global President Jose Munoz speak at the media preview day for the Los Angeles Auto Show, on November 16, 2023 Photo: AFP
business

Amazon to sell new cars next year in U.S., starting with Hyundai

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

E-commerce giant Amazon said Thursday it would start selling new automobiles on its platform in the United States next year.

Amazon made the announcement at the Los Angeles Auto Show in conjunction with Hyundai, the South Korean auto giant that will be the first brand sold on the site.

The company said customers will be able to choose models and their favorite features online. They can then pick up the car at their local dealership or have it delivered to their home.

Financing options will also be available on Amazon.

"Hyundai is a very innovative company that shares Amazon's passion for trying to make customers' lives better and easier every day," said Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy in a statement.

Until now, car buyers could browse offerings on Amazon, but could not make their final purchase on the site.

The partnership with Hyundai will also see Amazon's Alexa smart speaker featured in models starting in 2025.

Even though Amazon's plan includes the cooperation of dealers, direct-to-customer sales have expanded in recent years, led by Tesla and other electric vehicle companies that do away with the traditional dealership middleman.

Car makers like Ford are trying to use the release of EVs to loosen their dependence on dealerships that end up making a vehicle more expensive.

U.S. companies that sell used cars online saw their share price plummet on Amazon's news.

Shares of auto retailers CarMax and Carvana dove more than five percent.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: The Iconic Shibuya Gyaru

Savvy Tokyo

5 Common English Teacher Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Modern Japanese Monsters and Their Folklore Equivalents

GaijinPot Blog

Oni no Shitaburui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

10 Simple Tips For Saving Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How I Handle My Curly Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 13 – 19

Savvy Tokyo

Gakuen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Ichibata Yakushi

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Sanbe

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

15 Spots in Tokyo Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog