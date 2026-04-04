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FILE - An Amazon truck makes deliveries in Wheeling, Ill., May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
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Amazon to slap a 3.5% surcharge on third-party sellers as Iran war drives up fuel prices

6 Comments
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK

Amazon is slapping a 3.5% fuel and logistics surcharge on third-party sellers using its platform starting later this month amid a spike in fuel prices since the war in Iran started.

The temporary charge is effective April 17 for many of the sellers who use Amazon’s fulfillment services, the online behemoth confirmed to The Associated Press in an email Thursday.

“Elevated costs in fuel and logistics have increased the cost of operating across the industry,” Amazon said in the emailed statement.

The Seattle-based company said it has absorbed these increases so far but similar to other major carriers, when costs remain elevated, it implements temporary surcharges to partially recover these costs. It noted the charge is “meaningfully” lower than surcharges applied by other major carriers.

“We remain committed to our selling partners’ success and to maintaining broad selection and low prices for customers,” Amazon added.

Amazon’s fuel and logistics-related surcharge will apply to U.S. and Canadian sellers using its Fulfillment by Amazon option. Starting May 2, the surcharge will take effect with sellers using the Buy with Prime and Multi-Channel Fulfillment options.

Amazon joins a growing list of carriers imposing surcharges to recoup rising energy costs as the Iran war drags on.

United Parcel Service and FedEx have increased their fuel surcharges. The United States Postal Service announced last week it was imposing an 8% fuel surcharge that would apply to packages to be shipped starting April 26. The surcharge would remain in place until Jan. 17 2027, it said.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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6 Comments
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Amazon getting very greedy.

Also cutting salaries.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Quick to go up. But never quite removed.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Thanks Trump and another greedy corporation.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Thanks Donald, you're ruining EVERYTHING..

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Unfortunately Amazon can't raise prices for computing services it renders for US military

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

United Parcel Service and FedEx have increased their fuel surcharges. The United States Postal Service announced last week it was imposing an 8% fuel surcharge that would apply to packages to be shipped starting April 26. The surcharge would remain in place until Jan. 17 2027, it said.

Deliveries of packages becoming more expensive

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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