Amusement center operator Round One to open its 1st outlet in China

Japanese amusement center operator Round One Corp will open its first outlet in China later this year.

The Osaka-based company said Wednesday it will open the new complex inside a new shopping mall to be launched by the Aeon retail group in Guangzhou in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong in the first half of 2021.

The leisure center at Aeon's Guangzhou Xintang mall will have a total floor area of 7,819 square meters and feature bowling alleys, karaoke rooms and the "Spo-Cha" brand of sporting and amusement facilities.

The brand allows players to participate in multiple events such as badminton, table tennis, basketball and trampolines for a specified period with an admission fee.

Round One formed a local joint venture mostly owned by the company in September 2019 for the launch of the new complex.

© KYODO