Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Amusement center operator Round One to open its 1st outlet in China

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese amusement center operator Round One Corp will open its first outlet in China later this year.

The Osaka-based company said Wednesday it will open the new complex inside a new shopping mall to be launched by the Aeon retail group in Guangzhou in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong in the first half of 2021.

The leisure center at Aeon's Guangzhou Xintang mall will have a total floor area of 7,819 square meters and feature bowling alleys, karaoke rooms and the "Spo-Cha" brand of sporting and amusement facilities.

The brand allows players to participate in multiple events such as badminton, table tennis, basketball and trampolines for a specified period with an admission fee.

Round One formed a local joint venture mostly owned by the company in September 2019 for the launch of the new complex.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo