ANA, Honda Aircraft Co tie up fo business jet market

Ana Holdings Inc and Honda Aircraft Co have signed an agreement for a strategic partnership supporting the expansion of the business jet market around the globe by using Honda Aircraft's technologically advanced HondaJet.

ANA, the largest airline in Japan, which currently operates about 260 commercial airplanes throughout the world, said it will introduce current business jet users and its commercial flight customers to the HondaJet by maximizing the utilization of the aircraft. ANA will use the HondaJet for its charter and feeder flights connecting them to the existing broad network at major travel hubs in North America and Europe.

Honda Aircraft will support various aspects of ANA's feeder and charter flights, including working with global charter operators to provide exceptional coverage for ANA's customers and establishing a framework for ground support functions at a variety of ANA's transit locations.

"I am delighted that ANA has chosen the HondaJet to support their arranged feeder and charter flight operations," said Honda Aircraft President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "I am confident the HondaJet will meet and exceed their customers' expectations with its unrivaled speed, efficiency, luxurious features and comfort. I'm looking forward to expanding the business jet market through the use of the HondaJet by ANA."

ANA President and CEO Shinya Katanozaka commented, "Through this strategic partnership and use of the HondaJet, ANA will create new demand to utilize business jets, in particular for travelers of various Japanese entities who value convenience and privacy in their overseas travel."

Honda Aircraft has established a worldwide dealer and authorized sales network to provide service and support for HondaJet customers. The HondaJet authorized network spans territories in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

