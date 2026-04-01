ANA, JAL to raise fuel surcharges from June

ANA Holdings Inc and Japan Airlines Co are expected to raise fuel surcharges significantly on international flights from June, as aviation fuel prices surge amid the Middle East conflict, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
The move is likely to hit the summer holiday season and raise concerns over the impact on travel demand.
Fuel surcharges, which are applied separately from ticket prices to reflect fluctuations in fuel costs, on flights to Europe and North America in June and July are planned to reach 55,000 yen for ANA, up 23,100 yen from April and May. JAL is expected to raise its surcharge by 21,000 yen to 50,000 yen, the source said.
For flights to China and Taiwan, ANA's surcharge is expected to rise by 4,900 yen to 14,300 yen, while JAL's will increase by 5,000 yen to 12,400 yen. Surcharges to South Korea and Russia are likely to increase by 3,200 yen to 6,500 yen for ANA and by 2,900 yen to 5,900 yen for JAL, both marking the highest levels under the current pricing system.
Aviation kerosene is produced by refining crude oil, with its price more than doubling on the Singapore market in March from levels before the conflict began in late February.
Fuel surcharges are calculated based on the average price of kerosene every two months, with prices in February and March reflected in surcharges for June and July.
Although fuel surcharges are not applied to domestic flights, JAL is considering introducing the system from spring 2027 to address long-term increases in crude oil prices. ANA and Skymark Airlines are also mulling the same move, the source said.© KYODO
18 Comments
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DanteKH
Last year, both of them had record profits.
And now, naturally, in order to keep the same momentum, they will put ALL of the burden and some, into passenger's wallets.
Greed. Greed never changes.
Speed
I did not see this coming.
Fountain
Thanks to Trump.
And corporate greed.
Blacklabel
no, just corporate greed.
Wallis Gelmar
Could have been worse. But for once @Blacklabel is wrong and blinded by his adulation of Mr. Trump. This is purely on him.
Newgirlintown
All down to the Trump effect. Still think you’re winning so much it hurts?
Fountain
“no, just corporate greed.”
You’re not seriously suggesting that Trump isn’t personally responsible for the global fuel crisis we are currently experiencing?
Come on now, get real.
wanderlust
They'll go up quickly, then very slowly come down, as usual.
Cards fan
This is a direct and predictable result of illegally launching a war in Iraq. Only a moron couldn't have seen this coming, and sadly for the world, one currently inhabits the Whitehouse. We're all paying for this stupidity.
Blacklabel
so when April and May are cheaper, why won’t the fuel surcharge go down?
wallace
Trump has caused international chaos.
Cards fan
If Trump had shredded the nuclear deal, they wouldn't have had nuclear weapons then either. This moron had a decade yo see this coming.
Lol no this isn't going to be over in April. Probably not May either. I'll bet high prices are here to stay thanks to the real smart one in the Whitehouse who is now saying a resolution to the war may be possible without ending the blockade.
https://www.economictimes.com/news/international/global-trends/trump-tells-aides-he-is-willing-to-end-iran-war-without-reopening-hormuz-wsj-reports/amp_articleshow/129913958.cms
So much winning lmao
Trapped
Cards fanToday 08:17 pm JST
I blame Americans. I mean, grow some ba!!s America and be a democracy. Deal with Donny Dangerous.
OssanAmerica
We all knew this was comming. Happens everytime the oil prices skyrocket.
Blacklabel
Yeah, yeah. In 2-3 months when gas is $3 or less again? it will be “no one ever said that gas prices wouldn’t go back down!”
and fuel surcharges will still be the same cause of another reason.
kohakuebisu
Back on the topic of the fuel surcharge on Japanese airlines, but this is a big bump, will encourage ever fewer folk to go overseas, and is entirely due to some crazy Crusader/Greater Israel project that is of no use whatsoever to the average person in Japan, who is more afraid of Godzilla than they are of any terrorism threat from Iran.
NorwegianboyEE
Glad i already bought my long-haul flight tickets for summer vacation to Japan in January. I looked at the prices currently, and the economy flight tickets cost even more than what i paid for Premium Economy.
jib
American carriers are going to be loads cheaper than Japanese airlines.