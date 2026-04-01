 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JAL and ANA aircraft are seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Image: iStock/viper-zero
business

ANA, JAL to raise fuel surcharges from June

18 Comments
TOKYO

ANA Holdings Inc and Japan Airlines Co are expected to raise fuel surcharges significantly on international flights from June, as aviation fuel prices surge amid the Middle East conflict, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The move is likely to hit the summer holiday season and raise concerns over the impact on travel demand.

Fuel surcharges, which are applied separately from ticket prices to reflect fluctuations in fuel costs, on flights to Europe and North America in June and July are planned to reach 55,000 yen for ANA, up 23,100 yen from April and May. JAL is expected to raise its surcharge by 21,000 yen to 50,000 yen, the source said.

For flights to China and Taiwan, ANA's surcharge is expected to rise by 4,900 yen to 14,300 yen, while JAL's will increase by 5,000 yen to 12,400 yen. Surcharges to South Korea and Russia are likely to increase by 3,200 yen to 6,500 yen for ANA and by 2,900 yen to 5,900 yen for JAL, both marking the highest levels under the current pricing system.

Aviation kerosene is produced by refining crude oil, with its price more than doubling on the Singapore market in March from levels before the conflict began in late February.

Fuel surcharges are calculated based on the average price of kerosene every two months, with prices in February and March reflected in surcharges for June and July.

Although fuel surcharges are not applied to domestic flights, JAL is considering introducing the system from spring 2027 to address long-term increases in crude oil prices. ANA and Skymark Airlines are also mulling the same move, the source said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

18 Comments
Login to comment

Last year, both of them had record profits.

And now, naturally, in order to keep the same momentum, they will put ALL of the burden and some, into passenger's wallets.

Greed. Greed never changes.

-9 ( +13 / -22 )

I did not see this coming.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

Thanks to Trump.

And corporate greed.

8 ( +13 / -5 )

Thanks to Trump.

And corporate greed

no, just corporate greed.

-19 ( +1 / -20 )

Could have been worse. But for once @Blacklabel is wrong and blinded by his adulation of Mr. Trump. This is purely on him.

9 ( +12 / -3 )

All down to the Trump effect. Still think you’re winning so much it hurts?

10 ( +12 / -2 )

“no, just corporate greed.”

You’re not seriously suggesting that Trump isn’t personally responsible for the global fuel crisis we are currently experiencing?

Come on now, get real.

13 ( +13 / -0 )

They'll go up quickly, then very slowly come down, as usual.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

no, just corporate greed.

This is a direct and predictable result of illegally launching a war in Iraq. Only a moron couldn't have seen this coming, and sadly for the world, one currently inhabits the Whitehouse. We're all paying for this stupidity.

10 ( +11 / -1 )

with prices in February and March reflected in surcharges for June and July.

so when April and May are cheaper, why won’t the fuel surcharge go down?

-11 ( +1 / -12 )

Trump has caused international chaos.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

would you prefer Iran have a nuclear weapon so your country can have cheaper fuel. I don’t.

If Trump had shredded the nuclear deal, they wouldn't have had nuclear weapons then either. This moron had a decade yo see this coming.

so when April and May are cheaper, why won’t the fuel surcharge go down?

Lol no this isn't going to be over in April. Probably not May either. I'll bet high prices are here to stay thanks to the real smart one in the Whitehouse who is now saying a resolution to the war may be possible without ending the blockade.

https://www.economictimes.com/news/international/global-trends/trump-tells-aides-he-is-willing-to-end-iran-war-without-reopening-hormuz-wsj-reports/amp_articleshow/129913958.cms

So much winning lmao

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Cards fanToday  08:17 pm JST

no, just corporate greed.

This is a direct and predictable result of illegally launching a war in Iraq. Only a moron couldn't have seen this coming, and sadly for the world, one currently inhabits the Whitehouse. We're all paying for this stupidity.

I blame Americans. I mean, grow some ba!!s America and be a democracy. Deal with Donny Dangerous.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

We all knew this was comming. Happens everytime the oil prices skyrocket.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Yeah, yeah. In 2-3 months when gas is $3 or less again? it will be “no one ever said that gas prices wouldn’t go back down!”

and fuel surcharges will still be the same cause of another reason.

-13 ( +0 / -13 )

Back on the topic of the fuel surcharge on Japanese airlines, but this is a big bump, will encourage ever fewer folk to go overseas, and is entirely due to some crazy Crusader/Greater Israel project that is of no use whatsoever to the average person in Japan, who is more afraid of Godzilla than they are of any terrorism threat from Iran.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Glad i already bought my long-haul flight tickets for summer vacation to Japan in January. I looked at the prices currently, and the economy flight tickets cost even more than what i paid for Premium Economy.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

American carriers are going to be loads cheaper than Japanese airlines.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Spring Color Trends You’ll See All Over Tokyo in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Empowering Women in Japan Through Kendo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Magic: The Gathering in Japan: Where to Play and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use Hello Work in Japan: A Guide for Foreign Job Seekers

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog