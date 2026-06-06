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ANA, JAL to raise fuel surcharges, levels likely to hit records

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TOKYO

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines plan to raise fuel surcharges for international flight tickets to be issued in July and August to likely record highs as fuel prices continue to surge amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, sources familiar with the matter said.

With the surcharge for one-way tickets to North America and Europe in May and June already set at 56,000 yen by both airlines, it could rise to the upper 60,000-yen range despite concerns about the impact on leisure travel demand during the summer holiday season.

The exact amount of the increases is still being finalized in consultation with Japan's transport ministry and is expected to be decided soon.

The previous highs for fuel surcharges on flights to North America and Europe were 58,000 yen for ANA and 57,200 yen for JAL, both recorded in October and November 2022.

The upcoming increases will also raise fuel surcharges on flights to other destinations, including Asia.

Fuel surcharges are fees added to airfares in accordance with fluctuations in fuel costs.

The two carriers determine the surcharge amount based on the average price of kerosene, which is the main component of aviation fuel, over a two-month period.

The average kerosene price for April and May, which will be applied to tickets to be issued in July and August, exceeded the level the airlines had anticipated.

In May, the two airlines raised the maximum fuel surcharge they are allowed to impose to 59,000 yen for flights to North America and Europe. Beginning with tickets issued in July, they will raise the ceiling further.

© KYODO

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