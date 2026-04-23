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business

ANA mulls domestic flight surcharges as fuel prices soar

2 Comments
TOKYO

All Nippon Airways Co is considering introducing domestic flight surcharges in fiscal 2027 due to soaring fuel prices amid the war in the Middle East, a source familiar with the matter said.

Fuel surcharges are extra fees paid by passengers to cover rising jet fuel costs.

ANA is eyeing the surcharges for all domestic flights, but details such as the start date and level have yet to be determined.

The airline will carefully consider the measure as it could lead to a decline in demand, the source said.

Fuji Dream Airlines Co based in Shizuoka in central Japan, the only airline to have imposed fuel surcharges on domestic flights, said Tuesday they would be increased for tickets bought in May.

With fuel prices soaring due to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, Japan Airlines Co and Skymark Airlines Inc are also considering introducing surcharges for domestic flights from spring 2027.

ANA and JAL will raise surcharges for international flights starting May, a month earlier than previously reported, to reflect recent surges in fuel costs.

According to the Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan, the average price of kerosene, the primary component of its jet fuel produced by refining crude oil, doubled in March compared with the previous month.

© KYODO

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2 Comments
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I was wondering whether this would be mulled. I think this will irritate more people here than the international flights, and people might kick up more of a stink. Many of the domestic flights being cheaper than the shinkansen has never sat right with me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How about bold leadership and promote cheaper greener shinkansen fares so people wouldn't choose to fly short haul - in line with the government's purported commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions .

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