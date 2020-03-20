ANA negotiating paid leave for 5,000 flight attendants

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is negotiating with its labor union about temporarily suspending work for around 5,000 flight attendants.

ANA has already decided to cut 2,630 international flights from March 29 to April 24 and has also announced cuts to its domestic schedule due to the coronavirus. The airline has suggested 5,000 of its approximately 8,000 cabin attendants take paid leave for a few days in April.

The airline said it is planning to cut the salaries of executives and employees at the managerial level.

