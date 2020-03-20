Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ANA aircraft taxi at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
business

ANA negotiating paid leave for 5,000 flight attendants

0 Comments
TOKYO

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is negotiating with its labor union about temporarily suspending work for around 5,000 flight attendants. 

ANA has already decided to cut 2,630 international flights from March 29 to April 24 and has also announced cuts to its domestic schedule due to the coronavirus. The airline has suggested 5,000 of its approximately 8,000 cabin attendants take paid leave for a few days in April.

The airline said it is planning to cut the salaries of executives and employees at the managerial level.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

"8,000 cabin attendants take paid leave for a few days in April." ok that's a start, but this could go one for a few months, so, are the staff going to get paid after the few days or not?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Fashion

Thrift Like a Local: The Tokyo West Edition

Savvy Tokyo

A Day at Nagano’s Ryuoo Ski Park

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 11, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the ATM in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Feeling Like A Queen: A Mother-Daughter Day Out In Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Where Should We Live?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cosmetics

Top 5 Japanese Beauty Products To Save Your Skin From Wearing A Mask All-Day

Savvy Tokyo