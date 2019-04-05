ANA unveils new Boeing 787-10 for international routes

All Nippon Airways (ANA) on Friday unveiled its new Boeing 787-10, after its arrival Thursday from Boeing's manufacturing facility in Charleston, SC. Among a range of upgrades, the advanced aircraft features upgraded seats with enhanced comfort and functionality in both Premium Economy and Economy Class.

"The 787-10 is a cutting-edge plane and ANA is honored to be the first Japanese airline to fly the aircraft," said Hideki Kunugi, Executive Vice President of ANA. "ANA now has the distinction of being the only airline in Asia to operate all models (787-8, 787-9 and 787-10) of the 787 aircraft. The 787 fleet is known for its extremely low noise levels, excellent fuel efficiency and in-flight comfort, all of which support ANA's mission to push the standards of air travel by investing in the latest technology."

The Boeing 787-10 is scheduled to begin flying on April 26 from Narita to Singapore before it begins service from Narita to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 1. These routes aim to meet the high demand for flights connecting prominent locations in Asia and will allow Japan to serve as a convenient connecting point for flyers, ANA said.

The aircraft's Premium Economy and Economy Class features a six-way adjustable headrest and the largest touchscreen personal seat monitor in its class. The seat monitors have been updated to include swipe-to-search ability and support for five additional languages - which brings the total to 11. The high capacity aircraft also offers the popular "Full Flat" seats, in the Business Class cabin. Furthermore, the next-generation "ANA Flight Path" map will be added to the flights, using 3D mapping to provide tourism guides and restaurant recommendations from Japan's largest travel review site, 4 travel.

ANA said it plans to acquire a total of three 787-10s by the end of fiscal year 2020 and gradually introduce them to its Southeast Asian routes as part of its commitment to bring top-of-the-line aircraft and technology to travelers.

