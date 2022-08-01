Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Airplanes operated by All Nippon Airways (ANA) waiting to mainetnance, loading and boarding at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan Photo: iStock/GA161076
business

ANA sees profit in April-June for 1st time in 3 yrs on demand pickup

0 Comments
TOKYO

ANA Holdings Inc. on Monday reported a profit in the three months ended in June for the first time in three years as travel demand began to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The major Japanese airline said it returned to the black for the April-June quarter with a net profit of 1.0 billion yen ($7.54 million), a reversal from a net loss of 51.16 billion yen it logged a year ago. Sales rose 76.2 percent to 350.42 billion yen.

Japan Airlines Co. the same day also reported improved results for the three months, with its net loss shrinking to 19.56 billion yen from 57.92 billion yen a year earlier. Sales more than doubled to 268.90 billion yen.

Both companies maintained their earnings forecasts for the current business year through March.

ANA projected a net profit of 21 billion yen on sales of 1.66 trillion yen, while JAL said it expects to post a net income of 45 billion yen on sales of 1.39 trillion yen.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

You might see a bit more, if we could come back in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog