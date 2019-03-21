Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders, left, Japan's ANA Holdings President and CEO Shinya Katanozaka, center, and Chris Cholerton, president of Civil Aerospace at Rolls Royce attend the delivery ceremony of the first A380 for All Nippon Airways (ANA) at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
business

ANA takes delivery of first Airbus A380

PARIS

All Nippon Airways (ANA) on Wednesday took delivery of its first A380, becoming the 15th operator of the world’s largest passenger aircraft.

ANA has ordered three A380s and will operate the aircraft on the popular route between Tokyo Narita and Honolulu from May 24.

Each ANA A380 will feature a special livery depicting the Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle, also known as the Honu. The livery on the first aircraft is painted in blue, while the second will be green and the third orange.

ANA’s A380 is configured in a premium layout seating 520 passengers. The upper deck features eight suites in First Class, 56 business class seats that convert to fully flat beds and 73 premium economy seats. Economy Class is located on the main deck seating 383 passengers, including 60 couch seats.

The aircraft features ANA’s very latest in-flight entertainment systems, as well as full connectivity in all classes.

“We will commit all three of our Airbus A380 to the Tokyo-Honolulu route with the goal of introducing a new level of luxury service to our passengers flying ANA on the number one resort route for Japanese travelers,” said Shinya Katanozaka, president and CEO of ANA Holdings. “We believe the A380 will become a game changer for ANA and will enable us to increase our market share by doubling the number of seats connecting Honolulu and Tokyo by 2020.”

Including this latest delivery to ANA, there are currently 232 A380s in service with 15 airlines worldwide, flying on 120 routes across the globe.

Just as Airbus stops production of the A380... must've got a good deal :)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I assume they got a discount for buying discontinued merchandise.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

