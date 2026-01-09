ANA to enter drone delivery business by FY2028 with eye on remote islands

Airline operator ANA Holdings Inc is considering offering automated drone delivery services by March 2029, company officials said, as more companies in Japan turn to the technology amid labor shortages in the logistics industry.

The company has already conducted tests in areas including the southern island prefecture of Okinawa and will step up its studies for starting the business, they said.

Under a revised law that took effect in late 2022, the government has greenlit remotely piloted drones to fly beyond the visual line of sight over inhabited areas. Unattended drone flights were previously only allowed over uninhabited areas, such as mountains, rivers and farmland.

The move has raised hopes that sparsely populated, remote areas can particularly benefit from drone services amid concerns over a shortage of delivery truck drivers.

Some companies have since conducted automated drone test flights, with Japan Post Co conducting parcel delivery in a village in western Tokyo and companies including telecom giant KDDI Corp and Japan Airlines Co transporting medical items in a village in the western area of the capital.

ANA Holdings plans to use drones developed by U.S.-based Skyways Air Transportation Inc, which are 3 meters in length with a wingspan of 7 meters, for its envisioned delivery service.

Operated and monitored remotely, the drone can carry cargo weighing up to around 50 kilograms and has a maximum flight range of about 1,600 km.

The company plans to use the drones not only to transport medicines and daily commodities to remote islands and elsewhere, but also in the aftermath of disasters such as to deliver emergency relief supplies and to confirm the scale of damage.

ANA Holdings aims to open its first full-scale takeoff and landing base covering a 500 km-radius area by the end of fiscal 2028, according to the company officials. The southwestern Japanese region of Kyushu and Okinawa are seen as among the possible candidate sites.

The firm plans to add one or two bases each year thereafter to expand its service areas.

© KYODO