business

ANA to halt all flights from Osaka to China in March

TOKYO

All Nippon Airways Co will suspend all remaining flights from Kansai airport in Osaka to China next month due to a drop in demand following a coronavirus outbreak in the neighboring country.

It will halt flights to Beijing and Shanghai for most of March and further reduce flights from Narita airport east of Tokyo to Shanghai.

The airline known as ANA said its seven round-trip flights from Kansai International Airport to Shanghai's Pudong International Airport will be halted from March 2 and its three weekly round-trip flights to Beijing Capital International Airport from March 3. The suspension for both routes is scheduled until March 28.

In total, the airline's flights connecting Japan and mainland China excluding Hong Kong will be reduced to 40 round trips a week from March 3, sharply down from over 150 before it the cutback.

Japan Airlines Co has also reduced a number of flights from Japan to China and decided to expand the suspension of services to South Korea and Taiwan from March.

lol.. why arent they stopped totally?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

