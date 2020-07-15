Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP file
business

ANA to resume 90% of its domestic flights next month

0 Comments
TOKYO

All Nippon Airways Co said Tuesday it will increase its domestic flights next month, potentially resuming about 90 percent of its coronavirus-hit services, as it expects a recovery in demand due to summer holidays and a tourism-boosting subsidy campaign.

Ahead of the annual rush of travelers during Japan's "Bon" summer holidays, ANA will reopen 22 domestic routes connecting Hokkaido and Okinawa to other areas. Regional economies are gradually reopening after travel restrictions were eased.

The Japanese airline will resume flights between Kobe and Sapporo from Aug. 1 and those from Nagoya to Hakodate from Aug 7, among other services.

The announcement comes as the government begins on July 22 the Go To Travel Campaign aimed at spurring domestic tourism hit by the coronavirus. The initiative will eventually subsidize up to half a traveller's expenses, including accommodation and transport fees.

Under its business plan, ANA said out of the 24,814 domestic flights it initially planned to operate in August, 2,932 services will be suspended or reduced. It suspended 12,227 domestic flights on 109 routes in July.

As for international flights, ANA's flights linking Tokyo's Haneda airport to Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, Washington and Paris will resume next month.

ANA said, however, that roughly 90 percent of its international services will remain suspended, the same level for this month amid the pandemic.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines And Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

The Making Of The Eternal Forest At Meiji Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog