ANA to use more small jets for FY2021 domestic services

All Nippon Airways Co says it will further reduce domestic operational costs in the next business year starting April by reviewing its fleet management, drastically cutting its use of large jets and relying more on smaller ones.

Under its domestic operations plan for the new business year, ANA will also suspend some services, including between Narita airport and Osaka, due largely to reduced demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

Compared with its initial domestic flight plan for the current business year, released in January 2020, the use of large jets will be cut by half while that of small aircraft will be raised by 30 percent, it said.

It will review its flight plan on a monthly basis depending on travel demand, the company added.

ANA, a unit of ANA Holdings Inc, said it will release its international flight plan for the next business year on Jan 26.

Compared with its initial plan for the current business year, the plan for the year starting April 1 represents a 15 percent decline in service capacity in terms of available seat kilometers.

Japan Airlines Co will increase flight capacity on routes seeing a faster recovery in demand during the next business year from April, including flights from Tokyo's Haneda airport to remote southern islands in Okinawa Prefecture.

