Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Tiffany and Company flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York Photo: REUTERS file
business

Life without LVMH? How Tiffany might fare without the luxury giant

0 Comments
By Melissa Fares, Silvia Aloisi and Sarah White
NEW YORK/MILAN/PARIS

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, has called off its $16-billion engagement to Tiffany. Wall Street however seems to think the U.S. jeweler will fare just fine by itself.

The jilted bride thinks so, too.

On Sept 10, after news that LVMH would not proceed with its takeover deal, Tiffany Chief Executive Alessandro Bogliolo held a call with employees, saying the executives are in wait-and-see mode. He told employees that Tiffany executives hadn't solicited LVMH's takeover. If the deal collapses, he said, Tiffany will be fine as it is. Tiffany declined to comment.

Tiffany's shares ended trading Thursday at $114.36. Before news of the deal - in which LVMH offered $135 per share to Tiffany’s investors - came out in October, Tiffany shares were at $98.55. That means that investors value Tiffany 16% higher despite both COVID-19's blow to sales and the prospect of no LVMH deal.

"It certainly seemed as if this deal was a strength in numbers for both sides," said Robert Burke, founder of an eponymous luxury retail consulting firm. "But at the end of the day, Tiffany will be OK... it offers an image and a history that is kind of second to none and is highly attractive because of that."

LVMH, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, said it could not complete its purchase after the French government requested a delay on closing the transaction.

Tiffany executives were thrilled with the deal when it was agreed with LVMH last year, seeing it as the culmination of their turnaround efforts, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Longer-term, there are questions about Tiffany’s prospects in a prolonged economic downturn, particularly if governments raise taxes and property prices plummet.

In a lawsuit filed in Delaware on Wednesday, Tiffany alleged that starting in late March, LVMH began foot-dragging on antitrust compliance as a strategy to kill the deal.

"LVMH has sought to delay and impede the regulatory approval processes in every manner possible,” Tiffany stated in its complaint.

The deal would have been the biggest-ever in the global luxury industry, allowing Tiffany to quickly expand its global presence and invest more money in spruced-up stores and new collections without having to report quarterly earnings to shareholders. LVMH could use Tiffany to broaden its U.S. presence and help grow its smallest jewelry and watch business.

OTHER TAKEOVER TARGETS?

Asked whether LVMH had any other U.S. acquisition plans, LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean Jacques Guiony said Tiffany is the only major jewelry player in the country and would not speculate further.

Shares of a rival, the Switzerland-based luxury jeweler and watchmaker Richemont, were up 5% Thursday as its name surfaced in analyst reports as a possible alternative target for LVMH.

Some industry insiders say LVMH's U-turn opens the way to negotiations rather than an acrimonious break-up. Brokerage Oppenheimer expects LVMH to cut its bid to $108 per Tiffany share.

Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said Richemont, as well as LVMH’s French rival Kering, could emerge as suitors for Tiffany. “While it is unclear if and at what level these companies could be interested, the notion that Tiffany is open to M&A should be a support,” he said.

A TOUGH ECONOMY

To be sure, Tiffany and peers face major headwinds as the health emergency has plunged major economies into recession and brought international tourism to a halt, and it may have less of a buffer against them on its own.

Based in New York and best known for its diamond engagement rings, Tiffany has worked to attract a younger clientele with more affordable offerings, invested heavily in its online business, and, over the last couple of years especially, prioritized China. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for approximately 28% of Tiffany's worldwide net sales in 2019.

Standalone luxury goods brands, including Britain's Burberry or Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo, have underperformed the major conglomerates that dominate the industry in recent years. They are less able to hedge themselves against changes in trends and tastes - while LVMH, for instance, has over 70 brands in its portfolio, including cash cows like Louis Vuitton, eclipsing problems at its smaller labels.

The big groups have also succeeded in drowning out rivals in the marketing stakes, with major investments in social media advertising, for example.

Back in November 2019, when LVMH sealed the acquisition, media-shy Bernard Arnault – France's richest man and a shrewd deal maker who has built an empire through acquisitions -- did a full round of press interviews waxing lyrical about what he called an American icon. He said Tiffany has created a strong brand image, including an identifiable blue-egg color of its own.

“We’re the owner of a color,” the 71-year-old told Reuters at the time. “It’s a pretty rare thing.”

This week, LVMH filed a countersuit against Tiffany, accusing it of mismanagement through the coronavirus pandemic. It said Tiffany had underperformed LVMH’s comparable brands in the first half of the year, and questioned the fact that it had gone ahead with quarterly dividend payments despite booking a net loss of $33 million and a revenue decline of 34% in the six months to end-July.

"We cannot be very pleased with a loss-making company,” LVMH finance chief Guiony told reporters.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo