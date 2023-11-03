Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Qantas enjoyed a record profit last year but it also enraged once-loyal Australians through astronomical ticket prices and allegedly selling seats for already cancelled flights Photo: AFP
business

Angry Qantas investors block executives' pay plan

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Jeering Qantas shareholders voted down a pay package for the company's top brass Friday, as the outgoing chairman apologized for a public "loss of trust" in Australia's much-loved carrier.

At a fractious annual meeting in Melbourne, 83 percent of shareholders voted against a package that would have gifted key executives millions of dollars in bonuses.

The 102-year-old airline enjoyed a record profit last year. But it also enraged once-loyal Australians through astronomical ticket prices and allegedly selling seats for 8,000 already cancelled flights.

This came after taking a multi-billion-dollar taxpayer bailout during the pandemic.

Chairman Richard Goyder, who is slated to retire next year, said the board had heard the "strong" message sent by shareholders.

"There are things we got wrong, things we should have handled better" Goyder admitted, "things we should have fixed faster, and for that we apologize."

Qantas was long seen as the "spirit of Australia" -- the island nation's link to the rest of the world.

Although not state-run, it is seen as an integral part of the economy and vital to cohesion in a country where major cities are hundreds of kilometers apart.

So far, Qantas' attempts to salvage its reputation have fallen flat.

It has defended selling seats on cancelled flights, arguing that rather than buying tickets for specific flights, customers buy a "bundle of rights" and a promise that the airline will "do its best to get consumers where they want to be on time".

In September Australia's High Court ruled Qantas illegally sacked 1,700 ground staff during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Despite vowing to "restore confidence" Goyder faced angry heckles from shareholders as he tried to shut down complaints from one angry investor.

The Qantas chairman asked for the man's microphone to be cut off, prompting boos, jeers and cries of "shame on you" from other shareholders in the room.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

That lose of trust can be attributed to one person, Alan Joyce.

CEO Alan Joyce: "Did I make a mistake by getting rid of thousands of workers, severely compromising the once-great reputation of the airline?"

Also CEO Alan Joyce: "NO, IT'S THE CUSTOMERS WHO ARE WRONG."

It's also entirely justifiable to blame him for the downfall of the once-great Wallabies rugby team, when alphabet Joyce threatened a complete withdrawal of QANTAS sponsorship if the didn't sack Israel Folau - their best player - for the terrible crime of... quoting the bible on social media?

Good riddance to Joyce, and may the arrogant pipsqueak be made to pay out of his own pocket to all the customers and staff who QANTAS screwed over.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Okage Yokocho

GaijinPot Travel

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Finding & Ending Relationships”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog