Anime vendors, fans feel pressure from U.S. tariffs on Japan imports

Some American vendors and fans of Japanese anime content are feeling the pinch from price increases on memorabilia after recent U.S. tariff policy changes and fresh levies imposed on imports from Japan.

President Donald Trump's administration has suspended a tariff exemption for low-cost goods worldwide that was seen as a loophole hurting U.S. manufacturers, while its country-specific tariffs include a 15 percent rate for imports from Japan.

At a recent anime convention in New York City where over 540 vendors gathered to sell collectibles related to Asian cartoons, many attendees expressed dissatisfaction with the new policies, with some fearing a double-digit percentage hike on the prices of merchandise.

Max Suwaki, co-owner of the Texas-based online store G.M. Anime, who sold figurines from "Demon Slayer" and other popular Japanese manga titles at the Anime NYC convention, said prices for his customers have increased by around 10 percent.

Under the de minimis rule, low-value shipments worth $800 or less were exempt from import duties. But under a July 30 executive order, starting Friday, they are subject to a levy corresponding to the country-specific tariff rate or a duty of at least $80 per item, a change many predict will hit small-business owners and e-commerce retailers with increased costs.

Suwaki noted that his business in recent months saw costs rise as much as 40 percent in one extreme case, saying, "That definitely impacts negatively how we can operate."

Since the administration announced sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs on April 2, targeting dozens of countries with which the United States runs trade deficits, the tariff rates for some countries have been modified.

Under the so-called reciprocal tariff policy, the administration has imposed a 15 percent tariff on goods from Japan after weekslong negotiations with Tokyo, settling on a rate lower than the initially threatened 25 percent.

According to a study published in early August by the Budget Lab at Yale, a non-partisan policy research center, the average U.S. household will face an estimated cost of $2,400 as a result of all the tariffs implemented in 2025. The study did not have a breakdown for the cost from tariffs on Japanese goods.

At the four-day anime event that began Aug. 21 and drew nearly 150,000 enthusiasts to the Javits Center in Manhattan, dog daycare worker Aubrey Jimenez bought a Kurapika doll based on the popular "Hunter X Hunter" manga series. The teen expressed disbelief over the tariffs.

"Because, why?" said Jimenez, who was with her aunt Carisa Fahey, a fan of the Inuyasha anime series from New Jersey. "I just don't get it. I like my Japanese figurines."

Sai King, a vendor selling Pokemon and One Piece trading cards, said 30 to 40 percent of his merchandise comes from Japan and he has been forced to hike prices.

The owner of ISO Collectibles, a small business based in Florida, said he has also slowed the restocking of his inventory from Japan and started looking for U.S. suppliers.

He has increased the prices of Chinese merchandise as well, amid markedly higher duties on Chinese goods as a result of a tit-for-tat tariff war between Beijing and Washington.

"I guess certain businesses he (Trump) kind of looks out for, but collectible businesses I don't know if he is looking out for us," King said. "I hope he can change the tariffs and go back to normal."

© KYODO