Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Annual wage talks in full swing as auto labor unions submit requests

2 Comments
TOKYO

Annual spring wage negotiations got into full swing Wednesday as labor unions from Japan's major automakers submitted their requests to management amid an uncertain global economic outlook.

This year, Toyota Motor Corp's union, seen as the industry's trendsetter, did not present a specific target for a hike in base pay, focusing rather on securing an overall improvement in benefits for employees.

Workers at Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co, meanwhile, stuck to demanding a monthly base wage hike of 3,000 yen as in last year's talks.

The automotive industry negotiations have a strong influence on other sectors. Most major Japanese companies are expected to respond to requests from labor unions on March 13.

In recent years, monthly base pay hikes have picked up in some industries following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's repeated calls for wage rises to spur private consumption and fight chronic deflation in the country.

Ahead of last year's wage negotiations, Abe called for a pay-scale hike of 3 percent. Major Japanese companies increased wages by an average 2.53 percent, the highest since 1998, according to data from the Japan Business Federation, the country's most powerful lobby, known as Keidanren.

This time, speaking in December, Abe refrained from mentioning an explicit figure but said he hopes Keidanren member companies will raise wages for the sixth straight year.

The lobby's chairman, Hiroaki Nakanishi, who took the post last May, has made clear that he wants to depart from engaging in wage talks led by the government. He also wants Keidanren member companies to consider a more comprehensive approach to improving labor conditions.

Nakanishi believes Japanese businesses, which face a severe labor crunch, need to explore ways other than simply raising monthly pay to help attract outstanding talent, such as promoting work style reforms.

He has said guaranteeing a better environment for employees to achieve a balance between work and personal life is necessary to strengthen competitiveness amid uncertainty in the business environment caused by factors such as U.S.-China trade friction and Britain's exit from the European Union.

The Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions, with 780,000 members, has also decided not to set a numerical target for a pay-scale hike for the current wage talks. It says doing so may only cement existing disparities in pay between employees of larger and smaller companies.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

What an obtuse system, pay negotiations are dictated by the auto industry who's unions are controled by government affiliated people. Then it's expected all other industries will follow their lead. The disconnect is palpable. Proof of this pudding is the refusal of other industries to even recognise or action any pay rise, rather a pay slide, citing "global uncertainty". It's a spring time tradition joke on workers who actually have no say at all.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

¥3,000 per month?

2.5% per year.

These numbers are pathetic. The workers should strike.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Tempting Customers With Comfort And Affordable Luxury With Silk Importer Daisy King

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Terrace House Announces New Series in Tokyo Debuting this May on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Hay Fever Season in Tokyo Has Officially Begun

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Learn

3 Games to Help Defeat Japanese Study Fatigue

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

The Savvy Guide To The Best Hot Spring Towns On The Izu Peninsula

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Otaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel