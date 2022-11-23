Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside a company's building in Taipei
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang Photo: Reuters/ANN WANG
business

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn's China plant hit by fresh worker unrest-social media

1 Comment
SHANGHAI

People describing themselves as Foxconn workers pulled down barriers and argued with hazmat-suited authorities at a COVID-hit plant in the industrial Chinese city of Zhengzhou that belongs to the Apple Inc supplier, scenes broadcast live on the Kuaishou short video platform showed on Wednesday.

The videos showed more than a hundred people clustered outside and coming face to face with dozens of hazmat-suited officials, who they said were police. Some videos showed workers complaining about the food they had been provided while others said they had not been paid bonuses as promised.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the authenticity of the videos. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Zhengzhou plant is the world's largest iPhone factory with some 200,000 workers.

Since late Ocober, many workers have fled - their escapes captured on social media - as frustration mounted over how COVID cases were handled and over the treatment of employees, including what they said were insufficient provisions of food.

In a bid to restore production, the manufacturer began a drive to convince workers to stay and to recruit more staff, promising higher per-hour salaries and bonuses.

It has maintained so-called closed-loop operations at the plant - a system in which staff live and work on-site isolated from the wider world - due to the COVID situation in Zhengzhou.

The curbs and discontent have hit production, prompting Apple Inc to say earlier this month that it expected lower shipments of premium iPhone 14 models.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Makes the Apple "1984" adds seem pretty ironic and ridiculous

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo