Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The announcement comes as ArcelorMittal's worldwide investments face stress Photo: AFP/File
business

ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel complete acquisition of India's Essar Steel

0 Comments
By JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN
MUMBAI

The world's biggest steelmaker ArcelorMittal announced Monday that it has concluded its acquisition of debt-laden Essar Steel, a significant win for India's nascent bankruptcy law designed to help nurse insolvent companies back to health.

ArcelorMittal will run the company in a joint venture with Japan's Nippon Steel, which will hold the remaining 40 percent stake in the newly-formed entity, the statement added.

The announcement brings a fractious chapter to a close after India's Supreme Court cleared ArcelorMittal's bid for Essar Steel last month, setting aside a previous ruling by a national tribunal that threatened to obstruct the deal.

One of India's key steelmakers, Essar Steel was earmarked for insolvency proceedings in 2017 under the country's first ever bankruptcy law passed a year earlier.

"The acquisition of Essar Steel is an important strategic step for ArcelorMittal," the global giant's chairman Lakshmi Mittal said in a statement.

"India has long been identified as an attractive market for our company and we have been looking at suitable opportunities to build a meaningful production presence in the country for over a decade," Mittal said.

The announcement follows a move by India's parliament to table a bill amending the bankruptcy law to offer protection to buyers against criminal action levelled against previous owners over unpaid dues and other issues.

It also comes as ArcelorMittal's worldwide investments face stress, especially in Italy, where it recently pulled out of an agreement to buy struggling local firm Ilva.

ArcelorMittal began leasing the plant in Taranto in 2018 and had plans to invest 2.4 billion euros to revive it.

But last month it said it planned to cut 5,000 jobs, prompting new negotiations with Italy, which considers the steel mill a strategic industrial site and faces pressure from unions.

Shares of ArcelorMittal were down by almost two percent on the New York Stock Exchange Monday.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

6 High-End Traditional Gifts You Can Give From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo