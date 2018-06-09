Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sakae Casting Co President Takashi Suzuki shows samples of his company's casting products in his office in Hachioji, in the outskirts of Tokyo. Photo: AP/Yuri Kageyama
business

As trade fears grow, U.S. states reach out to Japanese companies

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
HACHIOJI

President Donald Trump's trade relations with Tokyo are testy, but Idaho gave Takashi Suzuki a warm welcome.

Suzuki, president of Sakae Casting Co, which manufactures aluminum parts used for cooling batteries and semiconductors, first went to Silicon Valley looking for opportunities. But that was where everyone went, making for tough competition.

In Idaho, he was welcomed by politicians, officials and the University of Idaho. Suzuki hopes to work with them on developing a way to cool nuclear fuel without creating polluted water — a problem that has intrigued Suzuki since Japan's 2011 nuclear disaster.

New cooling technology could reduce the need for tanks packed with 1 million tons of radioactive water at the Fukushima power plant. Idaho, which has a nuclear laboratory as well as reactors, would also benefit from such a breakthrough.

While Trump's squabbles with Japan, Canada and Europe about steel tariffs grab headlines, companies such as Suzuki's are forging their own deals with American states that go their own way in pursuing investment and commercial opportunities.

As a small state, "we are well positioned to give these types of companies the attention, direction and support they need," said Jan Rogers, chief executive of REDI, or Regional Economic Development Eastern Idaho, who was on a nine-day trip in Japan recently.

In return, five companies that Rogers, state Sen. Kelly Anthon and University of Idaho Executive Officer Marc Skinner met in Hachioji are scheduled to visit Idaho in July to explore opportunities.

Suzuki believes Japanese companies have fallen behind South Korean and other competitors due to lack of negotiating flexibility. He said it was easier to get a meeting with Idaho representatives than with anyone important in the Japanese government.

"These days, we need to forge our own strategy," said Suzuki, whose grandfather started his company in 1952.

Small- and medium-size manufacturers such as Sakae, which has 30 employees, account for 99 percent of Japan's companies and 70 percent of employment, according to the government's Organization for Small & Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation Japan.

Trump's 25 percent tax on steel imports and 10 percent tax on aluminum took effect in May for Japan. The European Union, Canada and Mexico were granted temporary waivers, but those ran out at the end of May.

Japan has told the World Trade Organization it may levy retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods totaling about 50 billion yen ($450 million) a year. Japan did not say what products might be targeted.

In May, Trump ordered an investigation into whether a tariff hike on foreign-made vehicles and auto parts was justified on national security grounds. Automakers, a major Japanese industry, were outraged.

Toyota Motor Corp spoke for many in the Japanese industry by denying it was a threat. The company said it has invested $23 billion in the United States, created jobs and is building its 11th U.S. plant.

Meanwhile, other American states are also wooing Japan.

Brett Doney, president and chief executive of the Great Falls Montana Development Authority, was in Japan this year to attract investment.

Nippon Flour Mills of Japan is a major investor in Pasta Montana and has been adding processing lines, each costing millions of dollars.

Doney and others working on the state level believe foreign direct investment is the answer to bringing jobs back to the rural U.S. Although each investment may add a dozen jobs or so, that's important for a small community like Montana, according to Doney.

Suzuki said doing the legwork and personal networking to land opportunities outside Japan are crucial for Sakae's survival.

He has been hiring employees from South Korea, the Philippines and Nepal. He is also talking with other entrepreneurs in Hachioji about expanding abroad, organizing group trips.

In addition to Idaho, he is looking into possible opportunities in Texas.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Lifestyle

Exclusive Vegetarian Night With Savvy Tokyo X Crayonhouse: You’re Invited!

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool James Bond Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Temples

Hosen-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

Mirai no Mori: Empowering Marginalized Youth In The Outdoors

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

7 Unfortunate Tinder Dates And A Happy Ending in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Food and Drink

Umi Bozu Izakaya

GaijinPot Travel