As U.S. companies scramble to hire, workers enjoy upper hand

With the economy growing rapidly as it reopens from the pandemic, many employers are increasingly desperate to hire. Yet evidence suggests that as a group, the unemployed aren’t feeling the same urgency to take jobs.
Many people who are out of work are either seeking higher pay than they had before or are still reluctant to take jobs in public-facing service companies for fear of contracting COVID-19. How those two trends balance themselves out will likely set the pace for how many open positions employers can fill in the coming months.
On Friday, analysts expect the government to report that the economy added 675,000 jobs in June. That would be a substantial gain but nowhere near the gains that could be expected given the record-high number of job openings.
In fact, some economists have estimated that monthly job growth would be at least twice what the three-month average gain was for March, April and May — 540,000 — if there were no constraints on the number of workers available to fill jobs.
For June, the unemployment rate is projected to have dipped from 5.8% in May to a still-elevated 5.7%.
Total available jobs reached 9.3 million in April, the highest in 20 years of data, according to the Labor Department. The employment website Indeed has said that job postings have increased still further since then.
As the competition to keep and attract workers intensifies, especially at restaurants and tourist and entertainment venues, employers are offering higher pay, along with signing and retention bonuses and more flexible working hours. The proportion of job advertisements that promise a bonus has more than doubled in the past year, Indeed found.
The supply of potential hires is being held back by a variety of factors. Many Americans still have health concerns about working around large numbers of people. About 1.5 million people, mostly women, are no longer working or looking for work because they had to care for children when schools and day care centers shut down. And roughly 2.6 million older workers took advantage of enlarged stock portfolios and home values to retire early.
A temporary $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit, on top of regular state jobless aid, may be enabling some people to be more selective in looking for and taking jobs. Roughly half the states plan to stop paying the supplement by the end of July in what proponents say is an effort to nudge more of the unemployed to seek jobs.
Economists at Goldman Sachs have calculated that in states that are cutting off the federal jobless payment early, the number of people who are receiving state jobless aid is declining faster than in states that plan to pay the $300-a-week benefit until it officially ends Sept. 6. That trend, which suggests could help boost hiring in June and in the subsequent months.
On Thursday, the government reported that the number of people who applied for jobless aid last week fell to 364,000, the lowest level since the pandemic began.
There are also signs that people are re-evaluating their work and personal lives and aren't necessarily interested in returning to their old jobs, particularly those that offer modest wages. The proportion of Americans who quit their jobs in April reached its highest level in more than 20 years.
Nearly 6% of workers who are in an industry category that includes restaurants, hotels, casinos, and amusement parks quit their jobs in April — twice the proportion of workers in all sectors who did so.
Rising numbers of people quitting jobs, often for higher-paying positions, mean that even employers that have been hiring may be struggling to maintain sufficient staffing levels.
A survey of manufacturers in June found widespread complaints among factory executives about labor shortages. Many said they were experiencing heavy turnover because of what they called “wage dynamics”: Other companies are luring their workers away with higher pay.
Karen Fichuk, chief executive of Randstad North America, a recruiting and staffing firm, said that the Monster job board, which Randstad owns, found that job postings jumped 40% from May to June. Job searches, by contrast, rose just 4%.
“There is a significant gap between supply and demand,” Fichuk said.
The struggle to fill jobs coincides with a swiftly growing economy. In the first three months of the year, the government estimated that the economy expanded at a strong 6.4% annual rate. In the just-ended April-June quarter, the annual rate is thought to have reached a sizzling 10%.
And for all of 2021, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Thursday that growth will amount to 6.7%. That would be the fastest calendar-year expansion since 1984.
In the meantime, consumer confidence rose in June, according to the Conference Board, and is nearly back to its pre-pandemic level. Americans also seem undeterred by recent price increases, with the percentage of consumers who plan to buy a home, car or major appliance all rising. Home prices shot up in April by the most in 15 years.
Factory output is also expanding at a healthy pace, in part because companies are investing more in industrial machinery, aircraft and technology. Those investments could make workers more efficient in the coming years and boost longer-term growth.
non party
The reality is different..
Are we paying more for gas than last year? and shortage of necessary items? and how much is the inflation now? Did Biden fulfill his promise of 20 USD per hour wage????
If not then why white wash his legacy???
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-bidens-economy-will-mean-no-electricity-or-small-businesses-but-amazon-may-pay-you-more
drlucifer
Maybe you wil prefer cheap labor imported from vietnam, mexico or those south american countries like Abe did with Vietnam.
Reckless
Unless really hard up people are not willing to put their health at risk, enforce mask mandates and deal with difficult customers while being paid peanuts with no health insurance.
Desert Tortoise
Do you remember what happened in April of 2020? Oil futures went into negative numbers. There was so much oil on hand there was nowhere to store it. Supertankers were being chartered to store oil in at anchor all over the world. Refineries were backed up with product nobody was buying. Negative oil futures means oil companies were essentially willing to pay people to take the excess oil off their hands. That glut led to the shut down of wells all across the US and mass lay offs of oil workers. Now demand has increased rapidly but those wells are not back in production. Once a well is shut down it cannot resume production without a clean out rig running a tool down the drill pipe to clean it out and restore flow. While the well is shut the oil left in the bore hardens and seals the well. There are only so many clean out rigs in the US and it takes a couple of weeks to clean out a well so all those wells that were rapidly shut down are not going to be rapidly turned back on. A result will be a short term shortage and high prices. Note that no government agency has any say in these decisions. They were all made by private businesses for their own reasons. It wasn't Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden's decision to shut those wells and there is nothing the US government can do to restart them.
GdTokyo
I don’t recall Biden ever making this promise. I do recall him calling for a higher minimum wage which the supply and demand for labor have made largely irrelevant.
ArtistAtLarge
After decades of wage stagnation, it's about time for wages to increase.
Reckless
Sounds like some women I know. Too bad those were good jobs.
dagon
Economists at Goldman Sachs have calculated that in states that are cutting off the federal jobless payment early
This phrase tells you all you need to know about the coercive oligarchy in charge.
Removing bargaining power from union busting 100 years ago to trying to force essential workers to work at low paid , risky jobs in an ongoing pandemic has been the game plan of big capital for ages. Time for a paradigm change that will not be profitable for Goldman Sachs.
Desert Tortoise
That industry is highly cyclical. It has always been a case of making hay while the sun shines because you never know when the price of oil will fall and your rig is shut down, or the field plays out and becomes uneconomical to pump from.
GBR48
If you are vaccinated, work is no longer risky.
The vacancies are primarily due to the repatriation of migrant labour, which is starting to look planned and deliberate.
Rising wages will mean rising costs and rising prices, so everything will cost more to pay those wages. This will hit those that cannot increase their income.
International sales tax rules came into force on the sly recently, and almost everyone is paying more for stuff as a result. The complexity of those rules has increased costs and stopped some from exporting.
There will be continued supply chain issues courtesy of sanctions on China and Covid in the developing world.
In short, everything will be more expensive. Not a couple of percent more, but 50% or 70% more. Some stuff, like chips for cars and tech, will be in short supply. The resumption of migrant labour in Asia will ease this a bit, but Western governments probably won't permit a return to past levels.
Small businesses will have to get by with fewer staff, paid a bit more but doing a lot more to cover the missing staff that are unobtainable or now unaffordable. Low margin goods and services may be dropped and labour intensive work may be axed. Office work may be simplified if staff want more flexibility. Some of this has already happened during the pandemic. Customer service levels will collapse as call centres and third-rate AI replace real people. You'll be lucky to have a bank branch in the UK in a couple of years.
Strong unionisation would not help. Companies that have persistent strikes will simply close down. There isn't the tolerance for British Leyland-style stop-start working any more. Investors would pull out and put their money into something else.
Simply offering more money won't necessarily get you staff, even for those that can afford to do it. There may not be termperamentally and physically able locals to replace lost migrant labour. That will be a particular problem in agriculture (especially in the UK, post-Brexit). If they cannot guarantee having workers to harvest a crop, there is no point in planting it. Some chains are closing all of their stores and going online. Pandemic losses, high bricks-and-mortar overheads, supply chain issues, Chinese supplier witch hunts and sanctions and staff shortages mean that is little point in continuing. We are increasingly losing shops and the shopping experience, which is quite a big part of our culture. Some things will become difficult to get. Perhaps governments have targeted the consumer economy to 'take back control' from the companies it supports.
A pattern is emerging in the UK whereby migrant labour from the EU is being blocked, directly and indirectly, by government. There is often no viable alternative that would allow UK businesses (especially food producers) to compete against cheap imports under new 'free trade' agreements, so UK businesses are winding down. That means a revenue loss, a tax loss, job losses, and unemployment in the UK as larger companies import directly from abroad. So blocking migrant labour is actually wiping out UK businesses. Even some Brexit supporters who run companies in the UK are now calling for more migrant labour, but the government are on a roll and aren't listening.
The issue of migrant labour is not just at the hard graft/low income end of the working spectrum. Professionals and clerical staff are now in short supply too. The NHS has been particularly hard hit, with calls to GPs sometimes taking an hour to be answered. The increased number of checks required for import and export require more staff to do them, but there aren't any. There aren't enough lorry drivers either. The UK didn't really have an unemployment problem pre-Brexit. Despite the Brexit propaganda, migrants were not stealing jobs from locals. Most of the locals that were not employed were unemployable or were overqualified for positions [that is they would have expected a higher wage than was viable]. The UK economy, pre-Brexit, was operating well, and likely to have overhauled the German economy if Brexit had not happened. Now it is a train wreck.
When asked, the UK government say they are funding more training schemes. So maybe in a few years there will be a few more staff available.
Brexit was an example of a nation placing sanctions upon itself, but many countries have quietly copied bits of it during the pandemic, specifically via repatriation and flight blocks.
The impact upon the global economy of political ideology being prioritised over practical needs will be considerable. Most of the stats you are seeing are untrue. Huge growth [from last year for example] isn't really growth. The figures need to be compared to pre-pandemic levels, and many of them will be negative, especially for sectors hammered by lockdowns.
Going forward, less money will be made, less stuff will be available and everything will cost more. For ideological reasons, governments have borrowed millions (which some will try to claw back in higher taxes and fees) to crash the economy, remove migrant labour, crimp supply chains and increase sales taxes, whilst dodging blame, hiding behind Covid. I doubt the big media outlets will cover that.
Desert Tortoise
What on Earth are you talking about? I buy stuff from Japan all the time and no US or Japanese sales taxes are applied to them. What is vexing is that it is often less expensive to ship an item from Japan to the US using FedEx airfreight followed by ground delivery than it is to ship the same item across the US entirely by truck using FedEx.
I disagree. Vaccination greatly reduced the chance of catching Covid-19 but does not completely eliminate it. There is still a known positive risk of infection and illness for those who are vaccinated, it is just a much lower risk than for those who are unvaccinated. Taking no precautions at this point is asking for trouble.
Reckless
There are like 20 million or more vacant properties in Japan. I expect housing here to be stable or cheaper in the future. Housing is the largest cost for most families. The other gadgets/crap you mention can be foregone at will so I think the future is bright in Japan anyways.