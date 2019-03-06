Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A model of Malaysia's KLIA airport made of Lego at Malaysia's Legoland Park in Johor Bahru Photo: AFP/File
business

Asia's first Legoland may be sold

0 Comments
By ROSLAN RAHMAN
KUALA LUMPUR

Fancy owning a Legoland theme park complete with 15,000 models made of millions of plastic bricks and dozens of attractions?

It could all be yours for just $245 million if the owners of Malaysia Legoland push ahead with a sale.

Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah is considering selling Asia's first Legoland, Bloomberg News reported, after the investment vehicle Monday reported weak results for last year.

The park, located in the southern state of Johor, could be valued at around one billion ringgit ($245 million) including debt, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The size of 50 football pitches, the theme park contains models of Asian landmarks, such as the Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia and Beijing's Forbidden City, as well as rides such as rollercoasters and a water park.

One of several Legolands around the world including in Britain and Japan, it is owned by a Khazanah unit and operated by Merlin Entertainments.

The sovereign wealth fund's managing director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan told a press conference that Khazanah had not yet received any offers for Legoland, state news agency Bernama reported.

"We are not in talks with anyone at this point of time," he said.

Khazanah did not respond to requests for comment.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Movies Based on Japanese Anime and Video Games Coming in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Churen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Urahara: The Best Of Harajuku’s Hidden Backstreets

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon