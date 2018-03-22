Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Asia-Pacific's biggest ports face steep climate bill

0 Comments
By Michael Taylor
KUALA LUMPUR

Upgrading Asia-Pacific's biggest ports to cope with the effects of climate change will cost up to $49 billion, but the bill could be even higher if no action is taken, researchers said.

Sustainability consultancy Asia Research and Engagement (ARE) analysed the risks to 53 of the region's largest ports and estimated costs for them to adapt to rising sea levels and storm surges.

Benjamin McCarron, managing director at ARE, predicted "increasing damage to ports" from storms and related stoppages in operations if measures are not taken to prepare for global warming impacts, including more extreme weather.

"That kind of disruption would grow and continue," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

ARE's report - commissioned by international bank HSBC - covered ports in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia, India, South Korea and Malaysia.

It put the costs for those ports to adapt to climate change at between $31 billion and $49 billion.

Japan's Kitakyushu port faces the highest cost at $4.9 billion, the report said, while five of the region's 10 largest ports by capacity could see bills of more than $1 billion each.

Indonesia's Cilacap could take steps to deal with climate change most cheaply at $65 million, the report said.

It is more expensive to fix up ports with large areas covered by warehouses than those made up mainly of yards, which can be elevated relatively easily using concrete, said McCarron.

Port owners should factor the report's findings into their long-term plans and upgrades, while banks, insurance companies and other investors should question port operators about the resilience of their assets, he added.

Incorporating climate protection at the design stage is cheaper than doing so once a port is built, McCarron said.

The report also urged financial backers of new infrastructure, like China's "Belt and Road" initiative, to ensure they include climate projections in construction plans to avoid higher costs in the future.

"This report is designed to start conversations amongst those who use and finance sea-ports in Asia by asking the multi-billion dollar question: Are you ready for climate change?" Wai-Shin Chan, head of climate change at HSBC, said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters Foundation

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Apr 21st (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Roots: Obscure Origins of Unusual Katakana

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coredo Muromachi: Combining Fine Traditions With A Modern Twist

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Ikenotaira Onsen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Food and Drink

3 Surprising Eats and Drinks in Kurayoshi, Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Good Morning! This School Ritual Could Be the Key to a Great Day

GaijinPot Blog