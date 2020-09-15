Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street rose on a flurry of corporate deals and China's economic activity improved. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
business

Asian markets mixed after Wall Street rises on dealmaking

0 Comments
By JOE McDONALD
BEIJING

Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday after Wall Street rose on a flurry of corporate deals and China's economic activity improved.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul gained, while Tokyo retreated.

Wall Street's S&P 500 index closed 1.3% higher, driven by gains for technology, health care and finance stocks after chipmaker Nvidia and other companies announced acquisitions and drugmaker AstraZeneca said clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine will resume.

“Wall St. appears to have recovered some of its mojo,” Mizuho Bank said in a report. “The question to ask, though, is whether we are dealing with optimism or there is just optimism about deals."

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,289.38 after the government reported retail sales rose 0.5% in August over a year earlier for their first positive growth this year. The Chinese statistics agency said that was a sign of “stable and continuous” recovery from the economy's downturn.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.4% to 23,464.99 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.5% to 24,750.45. The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was down less than 0.1% at 5,894.50.

India's Sensex opened up 0.1% at 38,800.66. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok gained while Jakarta retreated.

On Wall Street, tech stocks gained after Nvidia agreed to buy Softbank's stake in chipmaker Arm for $40 billion.

Oracle climbed 4.3% after the software maker beat out Microsoft to become the “trusted technology provider” of Chinese-owned video app TikTok. The agreement still requires approval from the Trump administration, which deemed TikTok a security risk and demanded its sale to a U.S. owner.

In other deals, Gilead agreed to buy Immunomedics for $21 billion. Verizon purchased Tracfone for US$6.25 billion and Alibaba invested $4 billion in Grab.

The S&P 500 gained to 3,383.54. That reversed part of the index’s 2.5% slide last week, its biggest weekly decline since June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 27,993.33. The Nasdaq, which includes many tech stocks, picked up 1.9% to 11,056.65.

This week's strong start is a reversal after a slide in high-flying tech stocks that many analysts said was overdue.

AstraZeneca added 0.5% following the weekend announcement that clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine will resume after a reported side-effect in a British patient. The vaccine is seen as one of the strongest contenders among the dozens of vaccines being tested.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery lost 5 cents to $37.21 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 7 cents on Monday to $32.26. Brent crude oil for November delivery lost 8 cents to $39.53 per barrel in London. The contract dropped 22 cents in the previous session, to $39.61.

The dollar declined to 105.64 yen from Monday's 105.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.1890 from $1.1865.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog