Japan Financial Markets
People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, July 4, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
business

Asian shares mixed as Trump’s tariff deadline looms, while U.S. stocks set records

By TERESA CEROJANO
MANILA, Philippines

Asian shares were mixed on Friday after U.S. stocks climbed further into record heights as the clock ticks on President Donald Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% to 39,762.20 after earlier gains, while South Korea’s KOSPI index was down 1.2% to 3,078.31.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.6% to 23,914.44 while the Shanghai Composite index added 0.4% to 3,475.24. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 8,609.50. India's Sensex index was up 0.1% to 83,288.73.

“Asian markets slipped into Friday like someone entering a dark alley with one eye over their shoulder — because while US equities danced higher on a sweet spotted post-payroll sugar rush, the mood in Asia was far less celebratory. The reason? That familiar, twitchy unease every time Trump gets near the tariff trigger,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a commentary.

On Thursday, after a report showed a U.S. job market stronger than Wall Street expected, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and set an all-time high for the fourth time in five days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 344 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1%.

Many of Trump’s stiff proposed taxes on imports are currently on pause, but they’re scheduled to kick in next week unless Trump reaches deals with other countries to lower them.

In other dealings on Friday, U.S. benchmark crude was down 19 cents to $68.81 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 30 cents to $68.50 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slid to 144.48 Japanese yen from 144.92 yen. The euro edged higher to $1.1771 from $1.1761.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
US exceptionalism set to continue, as Trump's OBBB has codified his tax and regulatory policies, along with ongoing efforts to reduce Govt. spending, while shifting US to a dynamic private sector innovation led economy

Companies can now know with certainty due to OBBB, especially as it relates to their US reshoring and reindustrialization in order to avoid US Tariffs.

Trump's economic policies reshaping globe, improving US National Security and fueling record financial markets!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

US tariff uncertainty also being removed, as deals get closed and letters get sent out to trading partners.

Turns out tariffs cause little inflation, as trading partners 'eat' much of the $cost, for example US auto imports

Financial markets like the 'cloud' of tariff uncertainty going away and due to the passage of the OBBB in Congress on Thursday, much needed tax, regulatory and US Govt. spending policy certainty as well.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

How many years will it take for the USA to economical recover from trump? For trust, it may be impossible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

