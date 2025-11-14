 Japan Today
South Korea Financial Markets
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
business

Asian shares fall, tracking Wall Street's tumble on worries about AI stocks and interest rates

By TERESA CEROJANO
MANILA, Philippines

Asian shares retreated on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s tumble to one of its worst days since April as Nvidia and other AI superstar stocks kept dropping on worries their prices have shot too high.

U.S. futures fell and oil prices advanced.

South Korea’s Kospi led the regional decline, falling 3.8% to 4,011.57 on heavy selling of tech shares. Samsung Electronics shed 5.5% and SK Hynix lost 8.5%. LG Energy Solutions gave up 4.4%.

Taiwan’s Taiex lost 1.8%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell nearly 1.8% to 50,376.53, reversing the previous day's gains. SoftBank Group led the slide, plunging 6.6%.

In Chinese markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 2% to 26,539.74, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 1% to 3,990.49.

Data on Friday showed China’s factory output grew at a 14-month low of 4.9% year-on-year in October, down from 6.5% in September and below expectations of 5.5%. Investment in fixed asset such as factory equipment also fell 1.7% year-on-year in the January to October period.

Persisting weakness in property investments were a key factor dragging on business investment.

In Australia, the S&P /ASX 200 dropped 1.4% to 8,634.50 as hopes the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut rates faded after a strong jobs report.

India's BSE Sensex slid 0.3%.

On Thursday, the U.S. stock market tumbled to one of its worst days since its springtime sell-off. Doubts over whether interest rate cuts that Wall Street has been banking on will actually happen also have dimmed investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 sank 1.7%, pulling further from its all-time high set late last month. It was the worst day in a month for the index at the heart of many 401(k) accounts and the second-worst since April’s plunge after President Donald Trump shocked the world with his “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.7% from its record set the day before.

The Nasdaq composite lost 2.3%.

Nvidia was the heaviest weight on the market after the chip company fell 3.6%. Other stocks swept up in the artificial-intelligence frenzy also struggled, including drops of 7.4% for Super Micro Computer, 6.5% for Palantir Technologies and 4.3% for Broadcom.

Questions have been rising about how much higher AI darlings can go following their already spectacular gains. Early this month, Palantir had gained nearly 174% for the year so far, for example.

Such sensational performances have been one of the top reasons the U.S. market has hit records despite a slowing job market and high inflation. AI stock prices have shot so high, though, that they’re drawing comparisons to the 2000 dot-com bubble, which ultimately burst and dragged the S&P 500 down by nearly half.

In the meantime, stocks outside of AI also fell across Wall Street as traders worried the Federal Reserve may not deliver another cut to interest rates in December, as many had been expecting.

Lower interest rates can invigorate the economy and raise prices for investments, even though they can also worsen inflation. A halt in cuts could undermine U.S. stock prices after they already ran to records partly on expectations for more reductions.

Expectations have come down sharply in recent days that the Fed will cut its main interest rate for a third time this year. Traders now see roughly a coin flip’s chance of that, 51.9%, down from nearly 70% a week ago, according to data from CME Group.

In other dealings early Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 90 cents to $59.59 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 86 cents to $63.87 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 154.55 Japanese yen from 154.54 yen. The euro was at $1.1637, up from $1.1635.

